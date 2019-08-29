WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: A volatile session likely amidst today’s F&O expiry

9 AM UPDATE:
DOW FUTURES (-40, 25958)
NASDAQ FUTURES (-19, 7553)
SGX NIFTY (-27, 11021)
NIKKEI (-101, 20378)
HANG SENG (-95, 25520)
SHANGHAI (-1, 2893)
The key themes of the day
• FIIs selling in the month of August has crossed Rs. 15,000 crores
• Implications of falling U.S bond yields. There is chaos and ambiguity whether the U.S inversion of the yield curve is a bad omen for global economy. The 10-year yield fell below the 2-year yield for the first time since June 2007 — underlining investor worries over a potential recession
• Investors’ hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute are fading
STOCKS TO WATCH:
• BULLISH STOCKS: INFY, TATAGLOBAL, TECHM, HCLTECH, VOLTAS, RELIANCE INDUSTRIES, BAJAJ FINANCE, IGL, TCS, SBIN, ICICIBANK, TCS.
• BEARISH STOCKS: YESBANK, VEDL, COALINDIA, NMDC, SUNPHARMA, JSWSTEEL.
All about stocks (F&O Trades):
• BERGER PAINTS (CMP 366): Buy between 361-363 zone. Targets 375/389. Stop 357.
• APOLLO HOSPITALS(CMP 1509): Buy between 1483-1491 zone. Targets 1525/1541-1551. Stop 1467.
• TATAGLOBAL (CMP 280): Buy between 273-277 zone. Targets 287.5/301-305. Stop 271.
All about stocks (Medium Term Sell Trades):
• IGL (CMP 333): Buy between 323-327 zone. Targets 333/337/351. Stop 317.
• TCS (CMP 2239): Buy at CMP. Targets 2293/2351. Stop 2189.
• VOLTAS (CMP 625): Buy at CMP. Targets 637.50/663. Stop 599.
SHOW ME THE MONEY:
• Option Trade: BUY NIFTY 05th SEPTEMBER PE Strike Price 10800 at CMP 28.55. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs.2,141.25/-. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11165. (Nifty September Futures CMP 11085.15).
Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!
Volatile and choppy session likely.
Preferred trade on Nifty (11046):Sell on excessive strength between 11001-11025zone. Targets at 10981/ 10831. Stop 11351.
Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (27804): Buy between 27251-27351 zone. Targets at 28517/29755. Stop 27201.
