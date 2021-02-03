Vikas Goel is using Quora as a blogging platform to channel his content

All of us started writing in our childhood answering questions in exams with answers already prepared. Some of us also have prepared for exams using QnA guides with ready answers. Obviously, those answers ensured that we clear the exams with good marks and stay informed of the related topics.

Compared with those times, writing today is completely different in every perspective. During lockdown in June last year, Vikas Goel was looking for topics to write for blogs. It was difficult finding ideas because of limited trends going on at that time. Interestingly, he found questions instead of topics. Quora came to his rescue and provided him with a ready treasure of topics.

The intriguing questions of Quora were exactly what he needed to start writing. After reading those questions, Vikas Goel felt that he had so many things to write and enlighten people there. Readers were looking for real answers from someone who had experience and practical knowledge. Spending some time in reading answers of popular Quorans and understand what people were looking for, he soon realized Quora is one of the best platforms to talk directly with curious people.

"I did not just find the topics to write about but it was purpose that drove me to writing more and more, Vikas Goel says. With 100s of questions related to his expertise and experience, DGTG Founder Vikas Goel loved to present something unique and different to an audience even if there are previous answers present. His answers started getting shared in spaces over quora and he really liked the way audience perceived it. Interacting with people that way was something special in the era of blogging.

Before June 2020, he used to write blogs but the engagement with audience was not so close and strong. Quora has real people commenting, sharing and engaging in one and other ways.

At the same time, he was exploring more ways to connect direclty with the audience and talking to them with my writing. Second platform that attracted him with a lot of engagement was Reddit. Slowly, he started posting on Reddit and commenting. Again, he was clear with his aim in Reddit. His purpose was to get close to audience and understand them deeply.

Karma in Reddit reflects the overall love you have received from the readers. Sometimes it is low and sometimes it is high, but you always receive the comments. Engagement is always there in Reddit even if numbers don’t say it.

Working on both platforms gives the writer a complete experience. Quora takes your answers to thousands of people with incredible reach to some of the answers while Reddit brings the reviews from real users instantly. You don’t need to spend time looking for topics now, let your audience give you the opportunity to express views and experience with a lot of love.

He also says “I have found my purpose of writing which is driving me daily to write and engage. At DGTG, I consult businesses and startups for their marketing plans and my experience is refreshed every time. My purpose is to engage and talk with the audience and serve them the best quality content”. Literally he proved the quote of Today which is, “ Content is the new code and best way to create content is to identify purpose”

