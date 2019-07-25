Vaani Kapoor and Sunil Grover visit The Colonial Palate, taste cuisines of the modern India

Recently actress Vaani Kapoor and actor-comedian Sunil Grover visit TCP and experienced the cuisines of the modern India.

The Colonial Palate pays tribute to the culinary traditions and artistic flare of The Portuguese the Dutch, The British and The Mughals who established trading post in India and around the world this error was popular for hosting feast in the comfort of their homes for family and friends to celebrate togetherness and served as an inspiration for carefully crafted platters loving reset out at their tables.

At TCP, they have curated menu pro use of indigenous ingredients treated internationally and exotic ingredients used in an assuming local fashion. The cuisines by chef Shailendra Kekade are essentially modern Indian with influence of different colonies.

If we talk look at the interiors, TCP has taken inspiration from the classic colonial style of furniture prevalent during the 1800s, the line reflects distinct curved lines, classically proportioned form, symmetrical moldings and trims having a very smooth and superior finish, which evoke a sense of nostalgia.

It also has an aristocratic take on a chandelier that’s rustic and romantic all in one! To add to that, beautiful cut crystal shimmers and shines while perched on a wrought iron finish frame. The specially curated bulbs cast a spell with its intricate filament and delicate design.

It is an absolute beauty of a creation, it’s the hottest victorian trend thats making heads turn everywhere! The Colonial Palate is promoted by Brewsmith Hospitality Pvt Ltd.