Top 10 Things to do in Bangalore

Often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India" or the "IT Capital of India" for its significant contribution to the nation's Information Technology sector, Bangalore is so much more than just employment and technology. From being called the "Garden City" for its spectacular parks and pleasant weather, to being the home to Sandalwood- the Kannada Film Industry, Bangalore has a lot to offer. You will surely be enthralled by its diversity, eating corners, buzzing nightlife, and historical landmarks.

To make your stay more comfortable, we've narrowed down to the top ten things that you should do while in Bangalore.

1. Immerse yourself into the beauty of architecture and history at the Bangalore Palace

One of the most prominent landmarks that the city houses, the majestic Palace gives all history, architecture, and art enthusiasts an insight into the culture of Bangalore. You can experience the lavish lifestyle of one of the most powerful dynasties of South India. Spread over a vast area of 45,000 acres, the architecture of the Palace draws influences from Indian, Roman, Scottish, and Gothic styles. Apart from being a part of the Heritage Tour organized by the Department of Bangalore Tourism, it hosts numerous cultural events and shows.

2. Relax at famous Parks and Gardens

Enjoy a picnic or beat boredom in Bangalore's famous Cubborn Park and Lalbagh Botanical Garden. You can marvel at the beauty of the Lalbagh glasshouse that is built inside the garden. Not only do you get to witness over 1000 species of plants, but you also get to stroll around in a peaceful environment.

3. Checkout art at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and National Gallery of Modern Art

Chitrakala is amongst the most exquisite art institutions in the country and features paintings by famous artists. It strives towards reviving old and dying art forms and works of artists. The National Gallery is a historic mansion that now functions as an art museum with paintings by famous Indian artists like Ravindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Varma, etc.

4. Enjoy a cricket match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

With a seating capacity of 36,000, this stadium serves as the home stadium of Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka State Cricket Team. Witness the passion of Indians and celebrate the sport in this historic stadium.

5. Take a tour of Tipu Sultan's Palace

Dive deep into the historical architecture featuring teak pillars and antique furniture at Tipu Sultan's Palace. You can take a look at his fantastic sword collection, the missiles used during the war, and other artifacts like his clothes and jewelry.

6. Immerse yourself in nature at the Bannerghatta National Park

The park is spread over an area o0f 100 square kilometers and houses a diverse variety of animals and birds. Take a safari or enjoy a picnic, or visit the zoo or the museum, with such amazing choices, you can enjoy your stay here.

7. Have a blast at Wonder La

India's biggest amusement park, Wonder La houses over 50 rides and activities. You can have the time of your life with your beloved family and friends. If you visit around Christmas and New Year's time, you can avail of specialized services and stay.

8. Buy a bunch of flowers at K R Market

It is one of the biggest flower markets in Asia, enjoy a fun shopping experience at K R. Buy flowers or spices and utensils, or whatever you may deem as a souvenir.

9. Experience the divinity of Hinduism at the Bull Temple

With stunning buildings, this religious shrine features the images of Nandi made out of single granite stone. If you visit during November-December, you can be a part of the Kadalekaye Parishe fair that the temple observes every year.

10. Learn about the outer space at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is one of the five planetariums of India. You can attend daily shows like Our Solar System, Mars- The Red Planet, etc. Astrophysics enthusiasts can visit the workshops and lectures organized by the planetarium.

Apart from the job opportunities that Bangalore has on offer, it provides you with the best travel experiences.