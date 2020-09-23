The Most Popular Business TLDs in India

#1: .com

This is still the most popular TLD in the world, with 70%+ market share. The reason is, yes that it doesn’t directly rank you higher in the SERPs, but Google’s algorithm has a preference for aged brands, which are brands with a track record of great content and uptime.

Most of those aged brands end with .com; people’s perception is that most of .com websites are trustworthy. Thus as much as 50.9% of websites still end with .com cause business owners to want to use that perceived trust.

#2: .in

This is India’s country-code TLD. It’s already widely used by businesses in India. The reason is that country-code TLD will give Google the assumption that your website targets Indian readers, which is true. This thus will result in your website ranking higher or prioritized first in India than other TLD websites.

Out of all the TLDs, there are 1.6% of websites that use .in. This means that there is a higher chance of buying a domain name ending with .in compared to .com. You should use this if you focus on the Indian market and want to build a regional community.

#3: .co.in

This is also an Indian TLD, but it’s a second-level domain. It is intended mainly for registered companies in India, but anyone can purchase it regardless. It gives the same benefits as .in because this will appear in a SERP done in India.

However, it is less popular than .in having only 0.6% of websites using this TLD. Being less popular is harder to type and remember, resulting in losing potential customers to other businesses with more exact domain names and TLDs. You should use this TLD if you are an already well-established business.

#4: .info

This is an unrestricted domain, meaning anyone can use it, just like .com. It is one of the cheapest TLDs out there, thus gaining popularity over many businesses worldwide. It was initially intended for people to provide the latest information on a specific niche, but now anyone can use it for various purposes.

It was popular in the early 2000s because it was restricted to registered brands. Thus many began to use it. But as of 2013 onwards, there was a steep decline in usage of the TLD. This could be because countries like Australia blocked access to .info domains because of a high spam and malware rate. Now, about 0.6% of websites still use this, which is still a pretty high amount.