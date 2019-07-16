The Melodious Journey Of An Indian Singing Sensation Who Won ‘Voice of UAE’

A dynamic and versatile singer-performer from Karnataka, Shahid Shabaz has become a new singing sensation for his innovative style of singing, globally. His artistry is admired globally by the aficionados of music. It seems his voice is chiseled with distinctive notes and very high range that makes him special. With his innovative style of singing, he is known to be the niche Bollywood/Sufi singer in the United Arab Emirates. He could be a stick of dynamite on the stage while singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and can take a pious route of a soulful ghazal singer the next moment.

Shahid Shabaz is the recipient of Mysore Dasara singing festival held during Navratri every year in Mysore consecutively for 3 years. He shot to fame and success after winning the title of ‘Voice of UAE’.

He started receiving live performance requests not only from his UAE fans but also from other parts of the world. In the last 1 year, Shahid has performed in more than 12 countries with different venues in more than 90 shows in UAE as well as India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Kenya, Oman, Turkey, Ghana, Mauritius, and Hong Kong.

Shahid started singing ten years ago. A rising star who has won thousands of hearts with his magical voice and soulful performances. In the early nineties in Pakistan, the connoisseurs of music and Qawwali used to invite Qawwali legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to different Takiyas (musical evenings), similarly, Shahid is also invited by his fans in different parts of UAE and world. He is much loved and praised by the audiences. His performance has always been the cynosure at weddings, concerts and personal gathering or parties. People from all generations are his fan. Shahid sings in Hindi, Arabic, and English. His solos performances with his band is a treat to watch for hundreds of music lovers. Of several distinctions, he earned in his singing career and the milestone he achieved, one rarest occasion for him was to perform alongside the Trinidadian cricketer and an all-around player for Chennai Super Kings, DJ Bravo on ‘Champion….Champion’.

Shahid Shabaz shares great chemistry with his band ‘Shahid Shabaz Band’ which creates magic when they are on stage. The band comprises of Loyson Corda, the Lead Guitarist, Hisham Ghanem, the Drummer and Rizwan Yaqoob on the Bass guitar.

His blend of English and Arabic leave the audience mesmerized. His singing style is influenced by famous singers like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Kishore Kumar and the legend Mohammad Rafi.

He is the most invited and admired live performer in some well-known cafes in Dubai like Headlines Café, Castello Café, and C House Café.

The magnetic performer is currently creating his own album which he is looking forward to launching soon. In spite of the growing success, Shahid remains to be a humble human who is always happy to meet every fan’s request during his concerts.