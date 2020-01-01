Suresh Nanda gives The Claridges an impeccable verve with world art and food

A congenial mix of art and hospitality is likely to be alluring and enriching for those who enjoy fine art in every form. With our world continually subsumed with digital saturation, hotels with grand art exhibits and mesmerizing food are quietly thriving and providing a different kind of sophistication that is exceptionally personal, passionate and highlights an impeccable taste of the patron.
Following its long-held tradition of bespoke offerings is the Claridges Group of Hotels, a trailblazing luxury chain of the hotel that opened in 1952 as a colonial-inspired inn. Its chairman, Suresh Nanda, has a particular interest in the arts and brought in some of the most significant pieces of artwork that adorn the hotel’s walls.
With more than 400 masterpieces of art, Suresh Nanda brought Claridges to host art offerings to depict the cultural richness of our country through its collaboration with India’s leading and best known art gallery DAG. The whole exhibition was nothing less than a star show, which conveniently showcased art galore of an era gone by, similar to the essence that the hotel itself endorses.
Art runs in the veins of the hotel as it’s every offering hits creative chords — from the expansive art gallery to the ravishing gardens, and the uniquely conceptualized restaurants such as Sevilla and Dhaba, providing an exquisite tipping point between luxury and indulgence.
“I see the hotel being an example of living art; not just the richness and uniqueness of our hospitality but also through giving our guests and visitors a comfortable space to interact, be inspired by, and perhaps even be moved by, especially with our food, ambience and other creative exhibits,” says Suresh Nanda.
The hotelier lays extra emphasis on the detailing, understanding of nuances and instilling a surprise element in every offering of the hotel —menu, presentation, ambience and flavors that tantalize the taste buds, along with paying undivided attention into also being an eye-pleaser.
One of the first hotel properties in the country post-independence, the property in Lutyens reflects a distinct colonial history and feel in modern elegance. Such an exceptional combination of offerings naturally appeals to both national and international guests and sets such hotel-restaurants apart.
Suresh Nanda combines his passion for stellar art, fine dine and gastronomy into providing the guests with the best experiences. His recent DAG art setup showcased works from some of the most outstanding artists. The restaurants are peerless too. These skills translate well into a narrative of contemporary art and craft in provocative dialogue with the food, landscape and local history.
