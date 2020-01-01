Suresh Nanda gives The Claridges an impeccable verve with world art and food

A congenial mix of art and hospitality is likely to be alluring and enriching for those who enjoy fine art in every form. With our world continually subsumed with digital saturation, hotels with grand art exhibits and mesmerizing food are quietly thriving and providing a different kind of sophistication that is exceptionally personal, passionate and highlights an impeccable taste of the patron.

Following its long-held tradition of bespoke offerings is the Claridges Group of Hotels, a trailblazing luxury chain of the hotel that opened in 1952 as a colonial-inspired inn. Its chairman, Suresh Nanda, has a particular interest in the arts and brought in some of the most significant pieces of artwork that adorn the hotel’s walls.

With more than 400 masterpieces of art, Suresh Nanda brought Claridges to host art offerings to depict the cultural richness of our country through its collaboration with India’s leading and best known art gallery DAG. The whole exhibition was nothing less than a star show, which conveniently showcased art galore of an era gone by, similar to the essence that the hotel itself endorses.