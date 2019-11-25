Social Media Influencer Khushi Hegde teaches the art of balancing

It's difficult managing academics as well as professional interests and not everyone can do it with ease. Khushi Hegde, an 18 year old BMM student is one of the exceptions. She not only is managing her academics well but all influencing a thousands on the social media.

Khushi is a fashionista by nature and from a very young age, she started her influencer career. Experimenting with all types of fashion styles, Hegde carries them with ease. She dons the ethnic look the best over all the other.

Speaking about the art of balancing, Khushi says, "It's difficult but not impossible. I am in love with what I am doing. Studies are important, so is standing loyal to your career interests. I am glad that I am able to do both. I made sure I give proper time for my studies."

Well, that's how balancing is done. We wish Khushi good luck and success.