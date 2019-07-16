Presenting Manyavar's fantastic designer Vikram Saraf

Vikram, an accounts topper back in his college days is now a fashion designer at the famous brand Manyavar.

Manyavar has gained a lot of popularity over the coming years for the apparels they design. It has created its reputation in the market by having the most prominent designs and doing great celebrity endorsements like Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Anushka Sharma. They have also started with a new segment Mohey, for the female-centric audience.

He joined Manyavar, at a very early stage when the company initially started, it was originally his cousin brother's company.

Joining it was a dream and roller coaster ride as, being a studious student to getting into a field in which he had no experience with. His hard work, dedication, passion and working can be clearly seen as he has passed with flying colours even in this, against all odds to make Manyavar at the position it is now.

Now every other person is aware and amazed by the wide range of designs and product they offer which are available at their outlet which can be easily located as it's widely spread and on their website, where the customer can easily shop for their special occasions.

