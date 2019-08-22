Pradyut Sir: WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Get ready for yet another bear dominated session

9 AM UPDATE:

DOW FUTURES (-48, 26206)

NASDAQ FUTURES (-40, 7727)

SGX NIFTY (-21, 10911)

NIKKEI (+29, 20648)

HANG SENG (-204, 26066)

SHANGHAI (-06, 2875)

The key themes of the day

SGX Nifty is seen sobbing — indicating that our stock markets will take the negative baton from yesterday’s trade.

That’s despite a strong overnight close at Wall Street. The street is also ignoring President Donald Trump’s statement that the U.S. and China will ‘probably’ make a trade deal.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: MGL, INFY, TECHMAHINDRA.

• BEARISH STOCKS: SAIL, UNION BANK OF INDIA, PNB, ITC, NMDC, L&TFH, HDFC.

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• BANK OF INDIA (CMP 65): Sell at CMP. Targets 61/51. Stop 68.05.

• SUNT TV (CMP 423): Sell at CMP. Targets 418/401/387 . Stop 457.

• JUBILANT FOODS (CMP 1125): Sell at CMP. Targets 1101/1071. Stop 1189.

All about stocks (Medium Term Sell Trades):

• PAGE INDUSTRIES(CMP 18040): Sell at CMP. Targets 16500/15000/12387. Stop 20105.

• BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES (CMP 740): Sell at CMP. Targets 687/551. Stop 777.

• VOLTAS (CMP 593): Sell at CMP. Targets 579/557.50. Stop 605.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

• Option Trade: BUY NIFTY 29th AUGUST PE Strike Price 10800 at CMP 56.35. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 4,226.25/-. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11065. (Nifty August Futures CMP 10932.65).

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

Caution to prevail.

• Preferred trade on Nifty (10919):Sell between 10951-10975zone. Targets at 10782/10751. Stop 11089.

• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (27719):Sell at CMP. Targets at 27389/26717. Stop 28601.