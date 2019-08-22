Pradyut Sir: WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE AT 9 AM: Get ready for yet another bear dominated session

9 AM UPDATE:
DOW FUTURES (-48, 26206)
NASDAQ FUTURES (-40, 7727)
SGX NIFTY (-21, 10911)
NIKKEI (+29, 20648)
HANG SENG (-204, 26066)
SHANGHAI (-06, 2875)
The key themes of the day
SGX Nifty is seen sobbing — indicating that our stock markets will take the negative baton from yesterday’s trade.
That’s despite a strong overnight close at Wall Street. The street is also ignoring President Donald Trump’s statement that the U.S. and China will ‘probably’ make a trade deal.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
• BULLISH STOCKS: MGL, INFY, TECHMAHINDRA.
• BEARISH STOCKS: SAIL, UNION BANK OF INDIA, PNB, ITC, NMDC, L&TFH, HDFC.
All about stocks (F&O Trades):
• BANK OF INDIA (CMP 65): Sell at CMP. Targets 61/51. Stop 68.05.
• SUNT TV (CMP 423): Sell at CMP. Targets 418/401/387 . Stop 457.
• JUBILANT FOODS (CMP 1125): Sell at CMP. Targets 1101/1071. Stop 1189.
All about stocks (Medium Term Sell Trades):
• PAGE INDUSTRIES(CMP 18040): Sell at CMP. Targets 16500/15000/12387. Stop 20105.
• BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES (CMP 740): Sell at CMP. Targets 687/551. Stop 777.
• VOLTAS (CMP 593): Sell at CMP. Targets 579/557.50. Stop 605.
SHOW ME THE MONEY:
• Option Trade: BUY NIFTY 29th AUGUST PE Strike Price 10800 at CMP 56.35. Profit: Unlimited. Maximum Loss: Rs. 4,226.25/-. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves above 11065. (Nifty August Futures CMP 10932.65).
Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!
Caution to prevail.
• Preferred trade on Nifty (10919):Sell between 10951-10975zone. Targets at 10782/10751. Stop 11089.
• Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (27719):Sell at CMP. Targets at 27389/26717. Stop 28601.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)