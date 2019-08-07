Polish Actress Natalia Janoszek marks her Bollywood debut with Chicken Curry Law

Natalia Janoszek who hails from Poland is excited for her first Bollywood outing- a hindi feature film titled Chicken Curry Law.Natalia will be sharing screen space with powerhouse performers like Ashutosh Rana and Makarand Deshpande who are playing pivotal roles.
Natalia will be seen playing the role of a foreign national who travels to India in search of a livelihood and gets brutally raped. Her fight for justice and tryst with the Indian legal system forms the major part of the narrative.
The story throws light on deep rooted social problem of women’s safety and her character’s uphill battle with the legal system throw light on law- politics nexus, corruption and blatant violation of human rights.Talking about Natalia Janoszek's role, she said, "I am excited for the release of this film as it is a highly relevant topic in today's times not just in India but all over the world."
"I am sure it will create a social impact. It was a big opportunity for me to work with reputed Indian actors like Ashutosh Rana and Makarand Deshpande. I had googled them before coming to India, their filmography and experience intimidated me at the beginning but when I met them in person they exceptionally accommodating and guided me throughout the filming process. "
Speaking about roping in Natalia for the role, Shekhar Sirrin said, “I think Natalia is a very gifted actor and a very brave woman. Coming to a new country and delivering on a role like this can be quite a task. She was far away from home and working on a sensitive subject like this- playing a rape victim who fights for justice can be taxing for any woman. We tried to handhold her as much as possible.
Shekhar Sirrin’s directorial debut, Chicken curry law is being released by Panorama Studios International, all over India on 9th August. Ashutosh Rana and Makran Deshpande play lead roles.
