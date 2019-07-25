What: This is a fundraiser event for the free education project of the Art of Living - Gift A Smile. Meera - The Musical is a contemporary take on the revolutionary saint, Meera Bai.

In the first of it’s kind musical, interspersed with English dialogues and original soundtracks in Hindi, this 90 minute musical touches on poignant moments of her victorious journey, with colourful dynamic sequences enriching the experience. A 183 artists will perform from the production crew of 300 volunteers of the Art Of Living.

Historians D K Hari and Hema Hari have contributed to the storyline and an original screenplay of Mirabai’s life has been written by Bharathy Harish

Mira’s songs kindled the spark of devotion among millions. Today, ten of her lesser known compositions will be woven into the story of her life. Original scores for the songs have been created by B. Prasana, Gautam Dabir, Sachin Limaye & Srinivas ji And the art of living nightingales Keerthana, Kavya Limaye, Shalini Srinivas, Gayatri, Chitra Roy, Bhanu Didi and the renowned K.S Chitra ji have lent their voices.

The musical directed by Srividya Varchaswi includes classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, folk dances like kathputali, Mayur,Ghoomar,gair from Rajasthan and even contemporary forms like lyrical yoga.

All Proceeds from Meera the Musical support the Gift a Smile Project. Gift a Smile project is one which caters for children coming from difficult backgrounds or whose parents cannot afford to send them to school. Under Gift a Smile 700+ schools across 20 states in India are providing free holistic education, mid-day meals, uniforms, to over 70,000 plus students, focusing specially on the girl children.

Children from the free school in Dharavi will also be part of the performance.

When: August 14, 7 pm onwards

Where: Nehru Auditorium, Worli

For more details visit: www.artoflivingschools.org

Or call on: +91- 8123474509