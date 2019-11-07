MBA in Finance – Reign the Financial World with the Right Course

MBA is one of the most sought after courses with several specializations or elective courses. The course is opted by several numbers of students who look for better education, better package, and, most importantly, a well-settled career. The selection of the right specialization is so important when selecting an MBA course. Some MBA courses can make a difference in this present competing business world and one such course or specialization in finance. This course is so demanding among MBA specializations and is picked by good numbers of students as well as working professionals.

About course

MBA in Finance course aims to promote the managerial abilities of the candidates by delivering them with the knowledge and superior skills that can change them to business leaders in the finance domain. The course teaches the candidates about various aspects of how to manage and organize the finance units of the business in addition to the dynamics of business development and economics from national and international perspectives. There are several reputed universities in the country to provide MBA finance with an advanced syllabus.

Course overview

The course focuses on financial planning, economics, investments, accounting, taxation costing, analysis of the market, and different such aspects related to finance. The course also covers decision making for growth and management, the study of futures and options, corporate finance, accounting, management information systems, supply chain management, issues in management and organizations, and more. Reputed universities also provide advanced topics along with the basic syllabus.

Advanced finance topics

MBA finance topics are altered with the growing demand of the industry. Now the courses are provided with advance topics including portfolio management, income securities, mergers and acquisition, taxation, wealth management international finance, behavioural finance, and private equity & venture capitalism to make sure that the students or candidates get in-depth knowledge and understating on different facers of the subject. The course from reputed universities also provides opportunities, including business research projects, internships, and summer school programs, to enhance the proficiency of the students. These opportunities help the students to engage with industry leaders and to get real-time industry experience.

Training in soft skills

Presentation and communication skills are so important for MBA finance candidates to get a job with the reputed companies or businesses of the world. These skills help them to excel in their career for the development of the company and to build a self-prestige in the competitive market. Leading MBA universities provide training on soft skills for the candidates to enhance their presentation, communication, and negotiation and consultation skills, and the introduction to the leadership development program.

Dynamic professional status

Successful MBA finance candidates and enjoy dynamic professional status when compared with other subjects. Everyone knows that it is the finance that runs businesses and enterprises, and finance candidates are in charge of that. Top-level management and business owners will discuss with their finance managers to make the right decisions related to financial stability at the right time to ensure sound financial status and business development.

Career growth

Candidates dream about better career opportunities when they select an MBA course. An MBA in Finance never makes the students get worried and provide them ample opportunities within the state, country, and abroad. Candidates get these excellent opportunities just because of the diverse skills he or she possesses in finance with the benefit of the course. The candidate can select from thrilling careers with financial institutions, finance consultancies, and banks, and several other enterprises and business organizations.

Specifically, the candidates can enter into fields like investment and consumer banking, merchant banking, corporate finance, international finance, and institutional finance. With rich work experience, the candidates can serve government committees in policy-making issues and can also provide consultation services to the government and corporate enterprises and organizations.

Job offers

This is for what every MBA candidate will be looking for when selecting the finance course. They love to know what they are going to be with the completion of the course. The candidates can start their career as accounting managers, cash managers, chief financial officers, investment banking associates, management consultants, financial analysts, finance officers and treasurers, corporate controllers, investment bankers, insurance & risk managers, credit managers, and specialists, and investing sales traders and associates.

Salary

Finally, it is the salary packages that attract the candidates towards MBA finance job opportunities. But it is not so easy for a candidate to easily get posted with a high paying salary. It depends on several factors, including academic performance, soft skills, experience, if any, and most importantly, the business school from where the candidate has graduated. Graduation from business schools with a better reputation helps to get better packages. To add plus MBA finance candidate enjoys creamier pay packages than the marketing candidates.

Eligibility

Most of the reputed business schools in the country demand a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% of the marks for admission to an MBA with specialization with finance. Final Year students can also post their application, and the admission process depends on the marks. Preferred standardized tests include CAT, GMAT, or XAT. Work experience is considered as an additional qualification for admission, and it is not mandatory. Reputed business schools also accept MAT and NMAT scores.

Admission procedure

The admission procedure is made so simple by most of the MBA schools and colleges in the country. Candidates can now apply online for MBA in Finance and can upload the documents online. The applications will be reviewed by the selection committee, and the shortlisted candidates will be called up for a personal interview. Personal interviews will be conducted at the campus and different locations across the country for the convenience of the candidates.

The selection committee will make a report based on the personal interview and the application. The final decision of admission will be made by the admission committee, and it will be sent to the candidates across an email.

As said above, the reputation of the Business College or school plays a good role in career opportunities. So, do good research and post the application online for MBA finance with one of the reputed universities in the country.

Your business school

Now you better know the importance of selecting the right business school to complete an MBA course specialized in finance. BML Munjal University is one of the reputed universities in the country to provide an MBA course with a complete range of specializations. The college is founded by Hero Group and is in academic collaboration with Imperial College, London. This helps the students to get advanced syllabus with national and international aspects.

BML Munjal University has crafted the educational system to promote and enhance the spirit of creativity, discovery, innovation, and problem-solving among the students. The university makes learning enjoyable and engaging experience with different academic programs. The website of the university provides complete information about the course, campus life, admission, and placement.

The university takes the utmost effort to mould students with three important values. This includes intellectual curiosity to investigate the personal ability to inspire and show the utmost commitment in delivering social impact.

Now start with your admission procedure online.