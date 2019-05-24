Markets Update: Today’s action in the Markets (May 24)

8 AM UPDATE:

Market Summary:

• Nifty May Futures ended Thursday’s session at a premium of +35 vs +42.

• The 30th May expiry Put- Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.63 for Nifty whereas it was 0.78 for Bank Nifty.

• The 30th May expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.83 for the Nifty and 1.08 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 12500 Strike Price, followed by 12000 Strike Price for 30th May Series. Short buildup was seen at strikes price 11700-12500.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11000 followed by 11500 strike price for 30th May series. Short buildup was seen at strike prices 11300-11600.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 32000 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 29000 Strike Price.

• As per Thursday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s bought shares worth Rs. 1352.20 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, sold shares worth Rs. 593.54 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: ADANI PORTS, GRASIM, INDUSIND BANK.

• Short Buildup: ITC, SUN PHARMA, VEDL, HINDALCO, TATA MOTORS.

• Short Covering: DLF, CIPLA, REC, BHARTIAIRTEL.

• Long Unwinding: HDFC, BAJFINANCE, TECHM, MARICO, VOLTAS.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment for today: ADANIPOWER, IDBI.

***********************************************************

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

Before we start, first things first…

Many Congratulations To PM Modi For Massive Victory in India election 2019.

Well, Mr Modi has exceeded all expectations by winning a larger share of the vote than the 2014 elections.

Now if you look back on May 16, 2014 — the day when the 16th Lok Sabha election results were announced — the benchmark Nifty was at around 7,203. In yesterday’s trade, Nifty ended at 11,657 mark — whopping gain of 62% in 5 years time frame.

Well, if past is any indication then expect Nifty to be around 19,000 mark by Year-2024.

Yipee!!

DOW (-286, 25491)

NASDAQ (-122, 7628)

SGX NIFTY (+63, 11742)

NIKKEI (-149, 21133)

HANG SENG (-102, 27369)

BOVESPA (-451, 93910)

OIL (+0.34, $58.28)

GOLD (-2, $1283)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Negative.

FII: Positive.

DII: Negative.

F&O: Neutral.

‪Sentiment: Positive.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,657.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11553/11461/11351.

Medium Term: 11,111.

Long Term: 10,251.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11857/12041.

Medium Term: 12251.

Long Term: 13,001.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11,601-11877.

Medium Term: 11,111-12,501.

Long Term: 10,750-13,001.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK

Intraday: Buy on dips.

Medium Term: Positive.

Long Term: Positive.

Our call of the day suggests establishing long positions only on sharp declines should be the preferred strategy.

Our chart of the day suggests establishing short positions in stocks like VEDANTA, HINDALCO and TATA MOTORS with inter-week perspective

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

The famous Conga-line is in play this Friday morning on backdrop of weak global cues, but luckily SGX Nifty is against the global trend and indicating a positive start for our stock markets. The key positive catalysts for our stock markets:

1. No political uncertainty for next 5 years.

2. The price of crude oil tanked 6% in yesterday’s trade to $58 per barrel.

3. In yesterday’s trade, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 1,352.20 crore.

Amidst this backdrop, Buy on any dips should be the preferred strategy.

Outlook for Friday: Nifty likely to have bright day!

Disclaimer: LotusFunds subscribers/clients may have positions in the stocks recommended in this note. Please note that the actual subscribers may receive additional information in real time not available to the viewers of this note.

