Markets Update: Today’s action in the Markets (May 22)

9 AM UPDATE:

Volatility will be hallmark of the day. Recommended to keep the books light

DOW FUTURES (+34, 25898)

NASDAQ FUTURES (+7, 7455)

SGX NIFTY (+11, 11738)

NIKKEI (+72, 21344)

HANG SENG (+75, 27732)

SHANGHAI (-1, 2905)

The key themes of the day:

1.Positive overnight Wall Street cues.

2.News reports that the U.S. will grant some temporary exemptions to its

ban on sales of goods and services to China’s Huawei Technologies.

Well, that could give more time for talks with China to bear fruit.

3.Foreign Institutional Investors buying shares worth Rs. 1185.44 crore in

the Indian equity markets in Tuesday’s trade..

STOCKS TO WATCH:

• BULLISH STOCKS: PVR, SBI, BATA, DCB BANK, DIVIS LAB, HAVELLS, HDFC BANK, SRF, TITAN, KOTAK BANK DEEPAK NITIRTE, UPL.

• BEARISH STOCKS: YES BANK, HINDALCO, VEDANTA, AUROBINDO PHARMA, TATA MOTORS..

All about stocks (F&O Trades):

• UPL (CMP 1000): Buy between 989-995 zone. Targets 1031/1051. Stop 971.

• HAVELLS (CMP 758): Buy between 743-747 zone. Targets 783/807. Stop 729.

• PVR (CMP 1812): Buy at CMP. Targets 1825/1857/1911. Stop 1771.

All about stocks (Cash Trades):

• Buy BAJAJ HOLDING (CMP 3305): Buy at CMP. Targets 3551/4201. Stop 2951.

• Buy CITY UNION BANK (CUB) (CMP 209): Buy between 197-203 zone. Targets 221/245. Stop 183.

• Buy LARSEN (CMP 1449): Buy between 1389-1405 zone. Targets 1471/1651. Stop 1291.

SHOW ME THE MONEY:

• Option Trade: SELL NIFTY 23rd MAY PE Strike Price 11300 at CMP 66.10. Maximum Profit: Rs. 4,957.50/-. Loss: Unlimited. Stop: Exit Put option if Nifty moves below 11599. (Nifty May Futures CMP 11715.15)

Bulls Vs. Bears: Time to Pick a Side!!

Nifty likely to have bright day!

Preferred trade on Nifty (11709): Buy at CMP. Targets 11857/12001. Stop 11561.

Preferred trade on Bank Nifty (30308): Buy between 30151-30201 zone. Targets 30751/31001. Stop 29901.

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HDFC BANK’S STOCK SPLIT TODAY

First and foremost, HDFC Bank’s previous stock split was in the month of July 2011.

Since then the bullish takeaway is that HDFC Bank’s stock price has been a significant outperformer, in a rock solid uptrend (Up around 394% or nearly 4 times till date).

We continue to remain in the bullish camp with regards to future returns on HDFC Bank’s stock price — The bank’s spectacular track record speaks for itself, especially after its previous stock split. In recent reportings, the CASA ratio for Quarter ended on March 2019 was at 42.4. which grew by 14% over the year.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 17.1 percent as on March 31, 2019, from 14.8 percent a year ago. Net interest margin for the quarter at 4.4 percent. Gross NPA declined to 1.36% in Q4 ended on March 2019 from 1.38% in Q3 ended on December 2019. With such robust earnings, the stock is all set to be an outperformer in the long run.

Digging deeper, HDFC Bank’s performance has been remarkable considering the fact that the broader markets have been struggling with factors like global growth concerns, trade-wars, NPA’s, downtrend in NIM, Capital adequacy, etc. Even in such times the company has recently managed to achieve 100 billion US dollars market capitalization.

Interestingly, HDFC bank recently hit it’s all time highs at 2449.40 (May 2019). That’s on backdrop of solid Q4 earnings and most importantly far better than compared to its peers.

Unfortunately, HDFC Bank is not quite popular with retail investors — probably because of the fact that this segment over the last 2 years has been investing in markets through the route of SIPs or other mutual fund schemes. Individual investors together hold merely 10.85% stake in HDFC Bank. Having said that, a stock split could just encourage the retail camp given the stock’s strong fundamentals even in years to come.

Interestingly, HDFC Bank is one of the most preferred stock which is owned by top fund holdings. The scrip enjoys strong reputation and figures among the top 5 holdings for 133 funds. Quite popular by any standards.

We suspect, going forward many more mutual fund houses will look to lap up the stock in their dream portfolio.

Well, that’s a no-brainer as the bank has delivered consistent earnings for two decades and most importantly, has hardly disappointed in the earnings season.

Long story short: The dream run to continue…

Honestly speaking, we do not expect any negative impact from the stock split which is likely to take place today. Well, from a layman’s point of view whenever there is a stock split, only the number of shares increase keeping — the market capitalization of the company intact. The stock price should attract mass participation of investors to buy at a lower price because instead of buying 10 shares at Rs. 100 anyone would prefer to buy 100 shares at Rs. 10.

The only headwind which HDFC Bank’s stock price faces is the uncertainty amidst election outcome to trickle in tomorrow on May 23rd.

Well, well, well…

Any sharp decline in the stock price would be an opportunity for investors with perma-bull mindset to add the stock in their portfolios.

HDFC Bank on any panic or sharp corrective declines is likely to be a gold plated diamond opportunity!

As per media reports, HDFC Bank had an exposure of $7 billion to non-bank finance companies and related firms as of December, compared with $11 billion for its nearest private-sector rival ICICI Bank Ltd. The exposure of the wider Indian banking industry was about $92 billion in March, according to an estimate from the ratings firm ICRA Ltd. And most importantly, as per Mr. Puri’s statement, HDFC Bank has no exposure to IL&FS crisis. That has helped its shares outperform the broader banking index. The positive takeaway is that market capitalization of HDFC BANK has doubled to that of State Bank of India, the nation’s largest lender by assets in last 4-5 years time frame.

8 AM UPDATE:

Market Summary:

1. Nifty May Futures ended Tuesday’s session at a premium of +06 vs +37.

2. The 23rd May expiry Put- Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.69 for Nifty whereas it was 0.93 for Bank Nifty.

3. The 23rd May expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.78 for the Nifty and 1.42 for Bank Nifty.

4. For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 12000 Strike Price, followed by 12500 Strike Price for 23rd May Series. Short buildup was seen at strikes price 11800-12700.

5. Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11500 followed by 11000 strike price for 23rd May series. Short covering was seen at strike prices 11000-11300.

6. For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 32000 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 29000 Strike Price.

7. As per Tuesday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s bought shares worth Rs. 1185.44 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, sold shares worth Rs. 1090.32 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: JUST DIAL, NCC, TITAN, DHFL.

• Short Buildup: TATA MOTORS, INFY, TATAMTRDVR, BPCL.

• Short Covering: INFRATEL, TATACHEM, DR REDDY, UBL.

• Long Unwinding: REC, HDFC, UJJIVAN, TATAPOWER.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment for today: ADANIPOWER, IDBI, JETAIRWAYS, RELCAP.

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

Early action at SGX Nifty is indicating that its likely to be a Happy Humps Day at Dalal Street.

DOW (+197, 25877)

NASDAQ (+83, 7785)

SGX NIFTY (+30, 11756)

NIKKEI (+25, 21297)

HANG SENG (+96, 27753)

BOVESPA (+2538, 94485)

OIL (-0.08, $63.02)

GOLD (+1, $1273)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Positive.

FII: Positive.

DII: Negative.

F&O: Positive.

‪Sentiment: Positive.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,709.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11671/11563.

Medium Term: 11,111.

Long Term: 10,251.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11801/11883.

Medium Term: 12001.

Long Term: 12,501.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11,671-11821.

Medium Term: 11,111-12,001.

Long Term: 10,500-12,501.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK

Intraday: Positive.

Medium Term: Neutral.

Long Term: Positive.

Our call of the day suggests volatility to hit the roof ahead of election outcome on 23rd May. Traders are advised to keep book light and caution should be the buzzword.

Our chart of the day suggests establishing long positions in stocks like PVR, HAVELLS and UPL with inter-week perspective.

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

Early action at SGX Nifty Future is suggesting gains for our stock markets at open as investors welcome:

1. Positive overnight Wall Street cues.

2. News reports that the U.S. will grant some temporary exemptions to its ban on sales of goods and services to China’s Huawei Technologies. Well, that could give more time for talks with China to bear fruit.

3. Foreign Institutional Investors buying shares worth Rs. 1185.44 crore in the Indian equity markets in Tuesday’s trade.

Also keeping our stock markets propped up, at least for the day would be hopes of a favorable general election outcome on 23rd May.

Outlook for Wednesday: Positive session likely.

Disclaimer: LotusFunds subscribers/clients may have positions in the stocks recommended in this note. Please note that the actual subscribers may receive additional information in real time not available to the viewers of this note.

