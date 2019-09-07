Madhukar Kamath honoured with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2019

Mumbai: This year Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) honoured Madhukar Kamath with Lifetime Achievement Award. At the ceremony, he recalled his journey in the industry and thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their contribution.

This function was attended by various industry stalwarts. This is the highest honour to be given to individuals in India for their outstanding contribution to the advertising industry. The award, being presented annually, recognises the individual's contribution. Kamath said, “Over my career of four decades, as the industry changed, as market forces changed, the very construct of operations changed, the remuneration structures changed and so on, I learnt the importance of constantly reinventing and staying relevant. I treated it like a long distance run where it was necessary to stay the course and not look at it as a sprint.”

Kamath played a vital role in transforming a traditional advertising agency into one of India’s most successful and diversified communication companies. He also played a key role in the Omnicom acquisition of the Mudra Group and the integration with the Global DDB Network. Subsequently, he facilitated the entry of Interbrand, the leading Global Brand Consultancy into India, and functioned as its Chairman. His is known for taking the legacy of A G Krishnamurthy forward in building MICA and establishing it as India’s leading business School for Strategic Marketing and Communication Management. He was the Chairman of Mudra Foundation from 2003 to 2017.

President of AAAI, Ashish Bhasin said, “Heartiest Congratulations to Madhukar Kamath on being conferred AAAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his vision and passion in transforming a traditional advertising agency into one of India’s most successful and diversified communication companies and his commitment to the cause of education and building talent for the marketing communications & services industry in India. He also played a vital role in bringing together the various constituents of the advertising industry to work with unity.”

This award was instituted in 1988 by AAAI and some of the past winners include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Ram Sehgal and others.