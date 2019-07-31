Laxmikant Pyarelal’s Extravagant Musical Nights With GoCeleb

And its recent hit has been 4 City Gujarat Tour with the stalwart of the music industry Laxmikant Pyarelal where the veteran music maestro himself performed on stage and had the audience on its feet. This was once in a lifetime kind of opportunity for people of Gujarat to witness the legend performing.

Also, the world-famous Sand Artist Nitish Bharti traveled with the troupe and told the duo's musical story through sand art. The events received great support and appreciation from people of Gujarat.“This is just one of the many shows that are to follow,” says Chirag Shah, founder GoCeleb, who has huge plans for his entertainment firm.