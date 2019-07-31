Laxmikant Pyarelal’s Extravagant Musical Nights With GoCeleb

“Haven’t witnessed anything as big as this,” says the veteran music composer Pyarelalji while talking about his recent shows in Gujarat. Hosted under the banner of GoCeleb, these shows witnessed a full house and an exhilarating experience for true music lovers.GoCeleb Club, India’s first multicity, movable membership-based club, that is set to be a game changer of the Indian Entertainment Industry.
And its recent hit has been 4 City Gujarat Tour with the stalwart of the music industry Laxmikant Pyarelal where the veteran music maestro himself performed on stage and had the audience on its feet. This was once in a lifetime kind of opportunity for people of Gujarat to witness the legend performing.
Also, the world-famous Sand Artist Nitish Bharti traveled with the troupe and told the duo's musical story through sand art. The events received great support and appreciation from people of Gujarat.“This is just one of the many shows that are to follow,” says Chirag Shah, founder GoCeleb, who has huge plans for his entertainment firm.
The idea of GoCeleb matured in Chirag’s mind, was transformed into an innovative concept in 2013. From starting off as an online artist booking portal, GoCeleb also introduced membership based Entertainment Club offering all needs of entertainment under a single membership.
GoCeleb Club has come a long way in no time. With many more such shows and events planned throughout the year, we can only wait to know the details as soon as they come out .
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)