LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 9th August 2019Nifty (+77, 11109): Indices remained buoyed in today’s session, ahead of the FM's meeting with(FPIs)

Indices ended higher for second consecutive day, ahead of the government's meeting with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and representatives from the financial sector, which is scheduled today.

Sentiment was further strengthened on reports that government could approach the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to relieve the auto-industry from tax payment for three-six months along with measures to relieve real estate sector.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market favored the bulls

Among sectors, IT, metal, PSU bank and pharma witnessed selling pressure, while buying seen in the auto, FMCG and energy sectors.

Overall setup and momentum is positive and a hold of recent zones could extend rally, while support exists at 10751 level.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-124, 26259)

NASDAQ Futures (-50, 7668)

DAX (+105, 11713)

FTSE (-11, 7273)

OIL (+0.73, $53.27)

GOLD (+5.85, $1515)

DOLLAR INDEX (-0.054, 97.38)

COPPER (+49.40, 5722)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+42, 25904)

NIKKEI (-195, 20596)

SHANGHAI (-19, 2774)

Nifty Futures (+55, 11119)

Sensex (+254, 37581)

Bank Nifty (-255, 28495)

SGX NIFTY (+77, 11109)