LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 7th August 2019Nifty (-92, 10855): Nifty falls on growth concerns.

Benchmark indices ended in red as a 35-basis point (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to lift the investor sentiment.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to reduce the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 5.40 per cent to help revive the economy.

It was the 4th straight rate cut by the central bank in 2019. Consequently, the reverse repo rate now stands at 5.15 per cent.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

Except IT and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the red led by bank, metal, auto, energy and infra. BSE midcap and smallcap index ended with marginal loss.

Technically, immediate hurdle for the index is near 10751 zone and support is in 11250 -11300 zone.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+107, 26069)

NASDAQ Futures (+51, 7557)

DAX (+100, 11733)

FTSE (+27, 7237)

OIL (-0.26, $53.37)

GOLD (+16.85, $1501)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.058, 97.47)

COPPER (+19.85, 5666)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+28, 26002)

NIKKEI (+6, 20649)

SHANGHAI (-8, 2768)

Nifty Futures (-115, 10863)

Sensex (-286, 36690)

Bank Nifty (-409, 27700)

SGX NIFTY (-92, 10855)