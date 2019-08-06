LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 6th August 2019Nifty (+85, 10948): Benchmark indices finished on positive note but off day's high

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy announcement due tomorrow benchmark indices ended with decent gains.

Market participants are hoping for a rate cut tomorrow which infused some optimism in the market.

Additionally, reports that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet representatives of various sectors over the coming days, following which the Centre will announce sector-specific measures or interventions also boosted investor sentiment.

Among sectors, except energy other indices ended in the green led by the infra, auto, bank, metal and FMCG.

Nifty has support near the 10751 and resistance near 11000-11200 level. To show any strength, the index needs to sustain above 11000 mark, else every rise will be used for profit booking or making fresh shorts.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+267, 25821)

NASDAQ Futures (+108, 7464)

DAX (+111, 11727)

FTSE (-117, 7229)

OIL (+0.62, $55.03)

GOLD (-1.15, $1475)

DOLLAR INDEX (-0.021, 97.28)

COPPER (-121, 5646)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-135, 25974)

NIKKEI (+361, 20567)

SHANGHAI (-43, 2777)

Nifty Futures (+66, 10963)

Sensex (+277, 36976)

Bank Nifty (+307, 28103)

SGX NIFTY (+85, 10948)