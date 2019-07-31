LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 31st July 2019Nifty (+32, 11118): Indices end in the green but witness worst July in 17 years

Benchmark indices snapped 2 day's losing streak and ended higher. However, the market breadth indicating the overall health of market was Negative

Indices traded lower for better part of the day but saw sharp surge during the last trading hour.

Weak corporate earnings, economic slowdown and tax issues continued to weigh down investment sentiment.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal, auto, pharma, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.

Immediate support for Nifty is at 10751 mark, whereas resistance is seen at 11300 level.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+37, 27269)

NASDAQ Futures (+10, 7984)

DAX (+56, 12172)

FTSE (-36, 7610)

OIL (+0.33, $58.38)

GOLD (+2.25, $1431)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.043, 97.85)

COPPER (-57, 5942)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-362, 27806)

NIKKEI (+29, 21554)

SHANGHAI (-19, 2932)

Nifty Futures (+32, 11128)

Sensex (+83, 37481)

Bank Nifty (+123, 28976)

SGX NIFTY (+32, 11118)