LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 30th July 2019Nifty (-103, 11085): Bloodbath continues at Dalal Street.

Benchmark Indices were dragged by banking and financial stocks, followed by weakness in metal and auto counters.

Indices hit a 2-month low at as weak corporate earnings and continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors knocked off investment sentiment.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was Negative.

Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red led by PSU bank (- 4.9%), metal (down 3.2%), auto (- 2%), pharma (- 2%) followed by energy, FMCG and infra.

The overall structure looks distorted and hence, till the time we are below 11300 – 11200, the bears will remain in the dominating position.

Traders are advised not to trade aggressively and should refrain from catching a falling knive.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-63, 27179)

NASDAQ Futures (-33, 7957)

DAX (-184, 12232)

FTSE (+1, 7690)

OIL (+0.064, $57.51)

GOLD (+7.40, $1427)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.019, 97.81)

COPPER (+55, 6000)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+49, 28168)

NIKKEI (-70, 21582)

SHANGHAI (+11, 2952)

Nifty Futures (-113, 11102)

Sensex (-289, 37397)

Bank Nifty (-515, 28858)

SGX NIFTY (-103, 11085)