LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 30th August 2019(+74, 11023):*Nifty reclaims 11,000 mark.

Benchmark indices surged in the last trading hour, ahead of the June quarter GDP numbers, that are scheduled to be released later in the day.

Sentiment improved after the media reported that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public sector lenders today.

That apart, hopes of face-to-face trade talks between the United States and China helped ease market sentiment.

Among sectors, except energy and infra, other indices ended higher led by the pharma, metal, PSU banks, auto, FMCG and IT.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was also Positive.

The biggest hurdles from here on are placed at 11201 mark. Buying advised only above Nifty 11201 mark. Key supports to watch are at 10837 and then at 10637 mark.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+161, 26517)

NASDAQ Futures (+53, 7751)

DAX (+102, 11948)

FTSE (+41, 7224)

OIL (+0.52, $56.19)

GOLD (-2.25, $1534)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.033, 98.48)

COPPER (+68.90, 5721)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+28, 25712)

NIKKEI (+70, 20774)

SHANGHAI (-4, 2886)

Nifty Futures (-74, 11023)

Sensex (+363, 37332)

Bank Nifty (+144, 27579)

SGX NIFTY (+65, 11068)

(+74, 11023):Nifty reclaims 11,000 mark.

