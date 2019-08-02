LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 2nd August 2019Nifty (+17, 10997): Nifty ends in green but below 11,000 mark

Fresh trade war concerns between the United States and China weighed down investors' sentiment leading to a sluggish trade through the day before staging a smart recovery during the last trading hour.

Indices inched higher on reports that the PMO took stock of the steep sell-off being witnessed in the market since the presentation of the Union Budget 2019-20

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was however negative.

Auto, infra, IT witnessed some buying, while PSU banks, metal and energy ended on negative note. Midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index was down 0.5 percent.

Among sectors, except energy all other indices ended on weak note led by the metal (down 3 percent), PSU bank (down 2 percent), IT (down 1.8 percent) followed by infra, pharma and FMCG.

The 11200 and 11350 levels may act as immediate resistance levels for Nifty, while support may come in at 10751 level.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-56, 26489)

NASDAQ Futures (-33, 7741)

DAX (-150, 11921)

FTSE (-61, 7441)

OIL (+1.13, $55.08)

GOLD (+17.55, $1449)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.102, 98.04)

COPPER (-50, 5875)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-661, 26892)

NIKKEI (-71, 20962)

SHANGHAI (-40, 2867)

Nifty Futures (+4, 11019)

Sensex (+99, 37118)

Bank Nifty (-162, 28204)

SGX NIFTY (+17, 10997)