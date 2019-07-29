LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 29th July 2019 Nifty (-95, 11189): Nifty ends below 11200

Benchmark indices ended on a negative note as shares of automobile manufacturers crashed after reports said that the government intended to hike registration and renewal charges for internal combustion vehicles.

Weak June quarter performance by corporates and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments that the government was not relooking at the FPI surcharge proposal dented investment sentiment.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was Negative

Except IT all other sectoral indices ended in the red led by auto, metal, infra, pharma, FMCG and energy. BSE Midcap index shed 0.7 percent, while BSE Smallcap index fell 1 percent.

As far as levels are concerned, 11100 – 11000 would be seen as immediate levels in the downward direction and on the flipside, 11300 followed by 11400 would now be seen as immediate hurdles.

Traders are advised to stay light and should avoid taking undue risks.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+11, 27196)

NASDAQ Futures (+1.1, 8002)

DAX (-18, 12406)

FTSE (+85, 7641)

OIL (+0.05, $56.16)

GOLD (-0.15, $1418)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.046, 97.76)

COPPER (-65.25, 5944)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-259, 28119)

NIKKEI (-62, 21610)

SHANGHAI (-3, 2941)

Nifty Futures (-102, 11224)

Sensex (-196, 37686)

Bank Nifty (-84, 29381)

SGX NIFTY (-95, 11189)