LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 29th August 2019(-97, 10948):*Nifty ends August series below 11,000 mark.

Markets remained choppy as fears of an impending global recession and worsening US-China trade relations dented investor sentiment.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of GDP data for the April-June quarter due on Friday

Barring IT and realty stocks, heavy selling was witnessed across all segments with metal stocks declining the most.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

Going ahead, the immediate resistance for the Nifty is placed at 11201. Ony a decisive break above 11201 can push index towards 11350-11400 zone in near term.

On the flipside Nifty’s immediate support seen at 10837 and then at 10637 mark

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+282, 26280)

NASDAQ Futures (+109, 7682)

DAX (+149, 11835)

FTSE (+82, 7194)

OIL (+0.63, $56.12)

GOLD (-0.35, $1548)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.102, 98.22)

COPPER (-9.25, 5652)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+44, 25684)

NIKKEI (+115, 20644)

SHANGHAI (-2, 2890)

Nifty Futures (-101, 10947)

Sensex (-382, 37068)

Bank Nifty (-532, 27305)

SGX NIFTY (-97, 10948)