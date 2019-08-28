LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 28th August 2019(-59, 11046):*Dalal street snapped three day winning streak.

Markets witnessed another volatile trading session as investors rolled-over their positions ahead of the August Futures & Options (F&O) series expiry due on Thursday.

Besides, weak global cues and uncertainty over resumption of trade talks between the United States and China kept investors on the sidelines.

Barring IT and realty stocks, heavy selling was witnessed across all segments with metal stocks declining the most.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

Nifty’s immediate hurdles are seen at 11201 zone. Any decisive break above 11201 can push index towards 11350-11400 zone in near term.

Downside support for nifty is seen at 10900. Only a breach of 10900 will invite caution.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+25, 25798)

NASDAQ Futures (+14, 7570)

DAX (-42, 11659)

FTSE (+52, 7120)

OIL (+0.83, $55.76)

GOLD (+0.15, $1551)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.100, 98.002)

COPPER (-12.75, 5662)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-43, 25650)

NIKKEI (-20, 20445)

SHANGHAI (-8, 2893)

Nifty Futures (-51, 11052)

Sensex (-189, 37451)

Bank Nifty (-280, 27836)

SGX NIFTY (-59, 11046)