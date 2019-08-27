LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 27th August 2019 Nifty (+228, 11057): Nifty ends in green.

Benchmark indices gained for third straight trading session in a row. Easing global trade war worries and expectations of more stimulus measures by the government boosted sentiment.

A huge dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government also supported buying.

The gains were, however, capped by losses in the information technology (IT) stocks which dipped on a weaker rupee.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was positive.

Nifty’s immediate hurdles are seen at 11201 zone. Any decisive break above 11201 can push index towards 11350-11400 zone in near term. While on the filp side, support for index is seen at 10995.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+45, 25980)

NASDAQ Futures (+15, 7594)

DAX (+11, 11687)

FTSE (+47, 7075)

OIL (+0.45, $54.59)

GOLD (+3.25, $1540)

DOLLAR INDEX (-0.181, 97.80)

COPPER (+6.75, 5674)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-46, 25683)

NIKKEI (-70, 20480)

SHANGHAI (+38, 2902)

Nifty Futures (+63, 11117)

Sensex (+147, 37641)

Bank Nifty (+220, 28142)

SGX NIFTY (+47, 11105)