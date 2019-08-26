LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 26th August 2019Nifty (+228, 11057): Dalal Street posts biggest single-day gain in 3 months (May 20, 2019).

Markets ended near day's high lifted by banking, NBFCs, and realty stocks. HDFC twins and ICICI Bank contributed 50% to the Nifty gains.

Fiscal stimulus announced by the government on Friday, August 23, lifted sentiment at D-Street where investors rejoiced rollback of super-rich tax on FPIs, upfront capitalization of public sector banks, and deferment of hiked registration fees for automobiles.

Apart from that, the sentiment was also boosted by a possible resumption in trade talks between the United States and China.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was positive.

Going ahead Nifty faces immediate resistance at 11501 zone on the upside and support is at 10951zone on the downside.

Traders are advised to trade on buy side.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+174, 25855)

NASDAQ Futures (+70, 7564)

DAX (+131, 11663)

FTSE (-99, 7027)

OIL (+0.45, $54.59)

GOLD (+3.75, $1541)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.313, 97.43)

COPPER (-93.75, 5613)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-434, 25729)

NIKKEI (+341, 20540)

SHANGHAI (-33, 2863)

Nifty Futures (+202, 11057)

Sensex (+792, 37494)

Bank Nifty (+921, 27937)

SGX NIFTY (+228, 11057)