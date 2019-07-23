LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 23rd July 2019Nifty (-15, 11331): Benchmark indices ended in red for the 4th consecutive session

Indices slipped for fourth consecutive session as weak corporate earnings on backdrop of hinting of an economic slowdown, kept investors' sentiment muted.

The sentiment remained negative on the back of heavy selling by foreign investors post Budget announcement as well.

Heavy selling in select blue-chip stocks like HDFC twins and State Bank of India (down 2 per cent each), and Reliance Industries and HCL Tech (down 1 per cent each) dragged indices lower during the last hour of trade

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was positive.

Support for nifty seen at 11271.Selling may intensify if the index goes below 11271 mark.

While if index has to regain any strength, it needs to convincingly surpass the hurdle of 11525-11551.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+92, 27280)

NASDAQ Futures (+32, 7939)

DAX (+170, 12465)

FTSE (+51, 7565)

OIL (-0.02, $56.20)

GOLD (-6.95, $1419)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.28, 97.21)

COPPER (+68.15, 5997)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+112, 28458)

NIKKEI (+237, 21663)

SHANGHAI (+12, 2899)

Nifty Futures (-22, 11337)

Sensex (-48, 37982)

Bank Nifty (-202, 29187)

SGX NIFTY (-15, 11331)