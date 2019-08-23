LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 23rd August 2019.

Nifty (+88, 10829): All hopeful eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s briefing at 5:00 pm.

Dalal Street rose in today’s trade ahead of a pivotal press briefing by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 5:00 pm today.

Investors are hoping that the government would announce a rollback of higher taxes for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

We will spy with one big eye for any positive triggers which takes Nifty above its crucial hurdles at 11,201 mark. Alternatively, brace for a stock market drop if the FM Nirmala Sitharaman doesn’t yield to market expectations.

Interestingly, in today’s trade, the market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned positive from negative.

Meanwhile all anxious eyes will be also on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to speak at a central-bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, today. At the time of writing, European markets were up ahead of the speech

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+78, 26303)

NASDAQ Futures (+42, 7753)

DAX (+42, 11789)

FTSE (+57, 7185)

OIL (-0.07, $55.28)

GOLD (-2, $1506)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.25, 98.42)

COPPER (-0.30, 444)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+131, 26179)

NIKKEI (+83, 20710)

SHANGHAI (+14, 2897)

Nifty (+88, 10829)

Sensex (+228, 36701)

Bank Nifty (-76, 26958)

SGX NIFTY (+0, 10838)