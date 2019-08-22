LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 22nd August 2019 Nifty (-117, 10741): Nifty tanks as panic grips Dalal Street.

Benchmark indices continued to reel under pressure of the economic slowdown and growing market impatience with the promised government stimulus package.

Selling pressure may intensify in the coming session as nifty broke its crucial support of 10782. Immediate downside risk at 10251-10301 zone.

Now for the bulls to come back, nifty needs to move above 11200 mark.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was in favour of the bears.

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Britannia Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HUL.

Among sectors, except IT other indices ended lower led by the metal (down 3.5 percent), PSU Bank (down 3.7 percent), energy (down 2.3 percent), followed by auto and infra.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-54, 26200)

NASDAQ Futures (-23, 7722)

DAX (+12, 11791)

FTSE (+26, 7169)

OIL (+0.38, $56.07)

GOLD (-9.55, $1506)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.059, 98.23)

COPPER (-0.60, 5697)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-234, 26017)

NIKKEI (-108, 20589)

SHANGHAI (+3.11, 2883)

Nifty Futures (-201, 10731)

Sensex (-587, 36472)

Bank Nifty (-716, 27023)

SGX NIFTY (-177, 10741)