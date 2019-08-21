LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 21st August 2019

Nifty (-98, 10918): After trading sideways for most of today's session, benchmark indices ended near the day's low

Benchmark indices ended lower, dragged down by financial and metal stocks.

Absence of any stimulus package to revive the weak consumer demand and lift the economy, coupled with fresh trade war concerns between the US and China hurt investors' sentiment

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

All the sectoral indices ended lower led by the metal, PSU bank, energy, infra, FMCG, auto, pharma and IT.

The index has been consolidating between in a range from last six sessions. Now, it has to hold above 11205 for the bulls to make a come back..

It requires a decisive breakout to get a smooth ride, else a volatile swing could continue with downside support at 10782 level. A sustainable move below this would result into an extended correction.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+198, 26089)

NASDAQ Futures (+76, 7723)

DAX (+148, 11758)

FTSE (+88, 7198)

OIL (+0.55, $56.68)

GOLD (-4.15, $1511)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.012, 98.075)

COPPER (+48.02, 5718)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+35, 26251)

NIKKEI (+175, 20669)

SHANGHAI (+0.33, 2880)

Nifty Futures (-92, 10935)

Sensex (-267, 37060)

Bank Nifty (-235, 27760)

SGX NIFTY (-98, 10918)