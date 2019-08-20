LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 20th August 2019 Nifty (-36, 11017): Dalal street witnesses a lackluster day.

Benchmark indices ended today's volatile session in the red with stocks of the public sector banks sliding the most.

Sentiment at D-Street remained subdued as no stimulus was in sight for the staggering economy.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

Among sectors, metal, PSU bank, energy, FMCG and infra witnessed selling pressure, while auto, IT and pharma stocks gained.

Nifty has been consolidating in a range and support lies around 10782 level. This support zone would be closely watched by the investors. A sustainable move below this would result into an extended correction.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+33, 26144)

NASDAQ Futures (+26, 7735)

DAX (+32, 11721)

FTSE (+47, 7228)

OIL (+0.11, $56.20)

GOLD (+2.15, $1513)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.022, 98.25)

COPPER (+36.62, 5745)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (21, 26216)

NIKKEI (-15, 20631)

SHANGHAI (-3.1, 2880)

Nifty Futures (-21, 11037)

Sensex (-74, 37328)

Bank Nifty (-182, 28021)

SGX NIFTY (-36, 11017)