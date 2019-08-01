LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 1st August 2019Nifty (-138, 10980): Blood bath contined at Dalal street

Today’s havoc on D-Street dragged indices to fresh five-month lows. Nifty, too, breached 11,000 mark in the intra-day trade.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was also negative.

Mixed corporate earnings, weak domestic and global cues, and continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dragged the markets

Among sectors, except energy all other indices ended on weak note led by the metal (down 3 percent), PSU bank (down 2 percent), IT (down 1.8 percent) followed by infra, pharma and FMCG.

Now 10751 is seen as immediate support whereas a pullback move could lead the index towards 11255-11325 range.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (+133, 26945)

NASDAQ Futures (+55, 7878)

DAX (+104, 12239)

FTSE (+18, 7596)

OIL (-0.81, $57.80)

GOLD (-18.85, $1418)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.417, 98.66)

COPPER (-16, 5926)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-253, 27553)

NIKKEI (+229, 21582)

SHANGHAI (-23, 2908)

Nifty Futures (-105, 11027)

Sensex (-462, 37018)

Bank Nifty (-386, 28586)

SGX NIFTY (-138, 10980)