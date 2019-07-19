LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 19th July 2019Nifty (-177, 11419): Market saw 3rd worst fall of 2019

Benchmark indices ended at two-month low. 'Super-rich tax' concerns on FPI, trade war tenions and weak corporate earnings contributed to the fall.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market favored the bears.

Sectorally, all the indices ended in the red. Nifty Auto index, too, tanked to two-month low to end 3.31 per cent lower.

This was followed by losses in Nifty Private Bank index and Nifty Pharma index, down 2.45 per cent and 2.23 per cent respectively.

Nifty has broken its crucial support of 11471, so now till it remains below 11471 selling on strength should be the preferred strategy.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-29, 27278)

NASDAQ Futures (+10, 7937)

DAX (+16, 12252)

FTSE (+17, 7506)

OIL (+0.64, $55.94)

GOLD (+12.15, $1440)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.208, 96.66)

COPPER (+25.65, 5947)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+373, 28775)

NIKKEI (+177, 21366)

SHANGHAI (+23, 2924)

Nifty Futures (-171, 11433)

Sensex (-560, 38337)

Bank Nifty (-614, 29834)

SGX NIFTY (-177, 11419)