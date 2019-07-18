LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 18th July 2019Nifty (-90, 11599): Benchmark indices tumbled in today’s trade

Benchmark indices fell sharply in late trade as US-China trade worries dragged global peers and mixed April-June quarter earnings eroded investors' confidence.

All sectoral indices barring media and financials ended in red with PSU Bank, Auto and Metal falling 2.5-3 percent.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market remained in favor of the bears.

Nifty’s support exists at 11521.If it breaches this support zone selling pressure may intensify and drag nifty towards 11471 level. While on the flip side nifty needs to hold above 11700 to extend gains towards 11750, and then 11,800-11850 zone

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-12, 27185)

NASDAQ Futures (-2, 7847)

DAX (-77, 12224)

FTSE (-24, 7502)

OIL (+0.10, $56.88)

GOLD (-0.75, $1422)

DOLLAR INDEX (-0.085, 96.77)

COPPER (-36.75, 5921)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-200, 28402)

NIKKEI (-220, 21091)

SHANGHAI (-30, 2901)

Nifty Futures (-72, 11603)

Sensex (-318, 38897)

Bank Nifty (-294, 30443)

SGX NIFTY (-90, 11596)