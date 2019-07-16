LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 16th July 2019Nifty (+74, 11663): Nifty ends above 11600 level

Indices ended higher in today’s session, lifted by broad-based gains in sectors like financial, realty and FMCG. The upside, however, was capped by losses in the IT sector.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.7 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index ended flat.

The Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG and Metal indices climbed 0.4-1% while Pharma rallied 1.5 percent and Realty surged 2%.

From near term perspective, if Nifty continues to hold above 11,661 mark then it may push index towards 11700-11750 zone. While support seen at 11471.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-8, 27341)

NASDAQ Futures (+6, 7968)

DAX (-27, 12372)

FTSE (+10, 7544)

OIL (+0.18, $59.76)

GOLD (+3.45, $1417)

DOLLAR INDEX (+0.237, 96.78)

COPPER (+25.85, 5975)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (+81,28602)

NIKKEI (-132, 21477)

SHANGHAI (-4, 2937)

Nifty Futures (+74, 11662)

Sensex (+234, 39131)

Bank Nifty (+143, 30600)

SGX NIFTY (+74, 11662)