LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 13th August 2019 Nifty (-183, 10925): *Market plunges on weak global cues *

The market gave up all its intraday gains in the second half and ended near day's low, dragged lower by telecoms and automotive stocks, as investors remained wary in the absence of any announcement about a government fiscal stimulus package and ahead of key inflation data.

The fall in domestic markets was in line with declines in broader Asia, as fears about a drawn out Sino-US trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina’s peso currency drove investors to safe harbours.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was negative.

Among sectors, except energy (up 1.9 percent), all other indices are ended in the red led by the infra (down 3.6 percent), auto (down 4 percent), PSU bank (down 2.6 percent) followed by metal, pharma, IT and FMCG.

BSE Midcap index slipped 2.2 percent, while BSE smallcap index shed 1.4 percent.

The 10751 level still looks like a crucial support, a breach of which shall take the Nifty future below the 10600-10550 level.

4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW Futures (-87, 25812)

NASDAQ Futures (-36, 7523)

DAX (+57, 11565)

FTSE (-18, 7192)

OIL (-0.21, $54.71)

GOLD (+25.35, $1542)

DOLLAR INDEX (0.075, 97.27)

COPPER (+19.65, 5724)

How Asia fared today:

HANG SENG (-391, 25305)

NIKKEI (-14, 20272)

SHANGHAI (-17, 2797)

Nifty Futures (-205, 10917)

Sensex (-623, 36958)

Bank Nifty (-744, 27730)

SGX NIFTY (-183, 10925)