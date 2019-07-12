LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 12th July 2019 Nifty (-30, 11552):*Nifty fails to hold above 11600 level

Indices ended today’s choppy session in Negative territory as traders turned cautious ahead of Infosys' earnings and economic data due later today.
The market breadth indicating the overall health of market was positive.
Vedanta, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma are among the top gainers, while ONGC, Coal India and Wipro were the biggest losers.
Key support for nifty continues to be at 11471. If the index breaks below this level then the selling pressure could extend towards 11,400-11,350.
Investors should trade cautiously and wait for clear signs of a breakout for initiating long positions.
4.00 PM GLOBAL UPDATE:
DOW Futures (+88, 27176)
NASDAQ Futures (+26, 7921)
DAX (-3, 12332)
FTSE (+2.3, 7528)
OIL (+0.18, $60.38)
GOLD (+0.06, $1407)
DOLLAR INDEX (-0.041, 96.62)
COPPER (+113.97, 5924)
How Asia fared today:
HANG SENG (+83, 28480)
NIKKEI (+34, 21663)
SHANGHAI (+12, 2930)
Nifty Futures (-35, 11546)
Sensex (-86, 38736)
Bank Nifty (-101, 30616)
SGX NIFTY (-30, 11552)
