Sponsored Content LATEST AFTER THE BELL: 11th July 2019 Nifty (+84, 11582): Benchmark indices snapped selling streak

A ticker on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows India's benchmark 30-share index- SENSEX in Mumbai on May 6, 2008. A stock market investment advisor has filed a case against the Mumbai stock exchange claiming ownership over the term Sensex, which is used to describe one of the country's most popular indices. The market advisor, Deepak Mohini has in his legal notice sought that the court grant him exclusive ownership to the trademark "Sensex". AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE