How to Find an Accredited TOGAF Certification Training?

Are you looking for accredited TOGAF training online? TOGAF training is the best certification to improve your business no matter if you are already an enterprise architect or planning to become one.

So, how to find the right course to get TOGAF certification?

What Is the TOGAF Certification?

TOGAF stands for Open Group Architecture Framework. This certification follows a set of standards created by The Open Group that directs the business professionals and enterprise architects.

By having a common framework in place, candidates who take up this certification can improve the infrastructure within a business.

Candidates who consider enterprise architecture as their career should take up the TOGAF certification. Having this certification helps the employer understand that you are all ready to set their business in the right track.

How To Get A TOGAF Certification?

The process to get TOGAF Certification is pretty simple. However, it is not so easy to crack the examination for those who come unprepared.

So, here are a few tips on how to get TOGAF certification?

Decide the Certification Level You Would Like To Take Up

There are two levels of TOGAF certification you can take up: Certified and Foundation.

The Foundation certification requires you to take one examination after the course is completed. The main concept behind the Foundation certification is to showcase to your employer that you understand the basic principles and concepts of togaf training.

Foundation certification can be easily achieved by any candidate. But, if you are serious about building your career in TOGAF, then you must definitely take up the Certified level.

The certified level TOGAF proves that you are capable of applying the knowledge in the real-time and analyse the business infrastructure. To reach this level, the candidate must take up two examinations: the Foundation level and the Certified level.

Attend the Accredited Training

While a candidate can self-prepare for the TOGAF certification, it is recommended to attend any accredited training centre for doing his or her certification.

Joining an accredited training ensures that you have all the resources and information required to clear the examination. However, non-accredited courses are not accountable anytime. The candidate will not be provided with any right kind of study material and guidance to clear the examination.

How To Find TOGAF Accredited Course?

As mentioned above, one of the best ways to get the right knowledge and information on TOGAF is by taking the accredited course. You can know the accredited centre for TOGAF training, by following the few simple things provided below:

Open Group List

The official website of TOGAF lists the businesses who are officially accredited for training the candidates on TOGAF certification. This is one of the easiest ways to know if the business is accredited or not as one cannot fake the information on the official website.

Feature Badge on their Website

Any accredited business to train TOGAF has the official badge on their site. This is another trust factor which needs to be checked before applying for the TOGAF training.

Some companies which are officially not accredited by TOGAF can make a fake replica of the badge. So, you need to cross-check if this company is being displayed on the official website of The Open Group or not.

Reasonable Fees

If the TOGAF course is being offered for free of cost or being charged too high, then beware of it. The chances of it being a scam are very high.

Gathering the materials for study and also the accreditation takes a lot of time and money. If any institute offers this course for fee or charges too high, then you might be fooled easily.

As mentioned above, before paying a fee on any website, you must cross-check with the information provided on the Open Group website. This way, you can be sure whether the website is authentic or not.

These are some of the basic things which need to be taken care of being choosing an accredited TOGAF institute.