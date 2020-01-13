How to Download Videos from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter?

Watching videos as well as listening to good music on YouTube, no doubt is quite exciting, and everyone loves doing the same. The famous video streaming platform won’t allow clients to download any video which can be saved on their Smartphone devices. The app enables video to get embedded in numerous platforms as well as chatting apps; however, there’s no alternative to save video offline simply out of application.

But, yeah there are surely other such applications which create a gateway to download any video present on social media sites. Below are two options given through which one can easily download videos directly from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Step 1

Download the app Vidmate video downloader. After that head over to app downloaders official site and click app video downloader button in order to download the same. Once it gets downloaded, simply run the application on the PC so as to finish installation.

Step 2

Copy the URL of a video from YouTube. Then, head over to video that you want to download and then click on address bar as well as copy the content.

Step 3

Paste URL in app. The advantageous part about this app is that one won’t have to paste URL manually in the application. Once replicated from original address, simply click on the button (paste link) in upper left corner of menu bar. After doing that, software will snatch a URL from the clipboard of your PC.

Step 4

Download video. When the software checks the video, you will see a few choices for video quality, conversions, formats etc. One can likewise change download location of files in the PC.

You can go with the other option available: