Here's How to Be One Step Ahead in Securing Your Car Fleet

Managing a commercial fleet of vehicles isn't like handling the headquarters of a taxi service. Vehicles that are used by clients for transporting goods from one place to another needs to have an A-class operational and management team. However, it is not easy to keep a check on everything. Along with that, the security of a fleet is another concern that you face when dealing with logistics. After all, you're not hauling tired families trying to get to their hotel. Instead, you are transporting goods and each minute matters in such cases.

It is where you need a highly comprehensive security device such as a car fleet tracker to keep things afloat and increase productivity through proper management. Here, look at the top advantages of why you should equip your fleet with a GPS tracker and be one step ahead in securing your vehicles:

Stop the Attempts to Pilferage a Consignment

When you have a fleet to transport goods from one place to another, time is the essence of a successful business. However, at times your driver can take a long route intentionally or unintentionally, which may pilferage a consignment. If you have a car fleet tracker in place, you'll be able to track the real-time location of the vehicle. In this way, if the car goes out of the usual route, you can contact the driver about the same.

There are a few high-end car fleet trackers that also provide you with an option to playback the route travelled. With the help of this feature, you'll be able to identify the mole among your team of drivers and stay alarmed about any illegal attempts.

No More Delay in Pickup & Delivery of Consignment

A car fleet tracker has become a necessity in today's time, as significant threats have emerged on the roads that delay pickup and delivery of the consignment. With the help of a tracking device, you will receive an alert on your configured mobile phone as soon as the fleet vehicle reaches its destination. Along with that, it will also inform you with a real-time alert when your vehicle goes above the set speed limit. There are also additional alerts such as noise level, engine idling, and AC alert that are beneficial in different situations and help improve fleet management.

Always Stay Connected with the Driver

At times when you cannot connect with the driver during any transit, it may panic you. The unavailability of your drivers’ mobile phone can be because of a bad network or battery drain. In such situations, equipping your vehicles with a car fleet tracker with advanced features like two-way communication is your best bet. The device allows communication between the app and the car fleet tracker installed. You can access it through the app & can directly speak to the driver via the inbuilt two-way communication system.

Secure Your Fleet from Highway robberies

There are comprehensive car fleet trackers with in-built dash cams like KENT-CamEye. It is a first-of-its-kind security device that lets you monitor both the inside and outside of the vehicle with its dual cam. It also allows live video streaming of either camera, from anywhere in the world. This way, you can be aware of everything happening, and likewise, send any assistance in case of robberies or any other mishaps. KENT-CamEye is 4G enabled and uploads real-time data, including recorded video or audio, on a secure cloud server. Recorded time-lapse videos on the cloud or the HD video on the SD Card can be downloaded anytime on your mobile phone for playback and trip analysis.

Such advanced car fleet trackers only help improve your fleet’s management and improve efficiency. So, what are you waiting for? Book your free demo today!