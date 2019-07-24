Good Morning & Welcome to Wednesday's trading action at Dalal Street, dated 24th July 2019.

The good news this Wednesday morning is that U.S and the China will resume face-to-face talks next week. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is set to lead a small team of senior officials to Shanghai on Monday, 29th July 2019.

Crude-oil prices rise in response to continued tension in the Strait of Hormuz.

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW (+177, 27349)

NASDAQ (+47, 8251)

SGX NIFTY (-9, 11316)

NIKKEI (+81, 21702)

HANG SENG (+200, 28667)

BOVESPA (-245, 103704)

OIL (+0.22, $57)

GOLD (-1, $1421)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Positive.

FII: Negative.

DII: Positive.

F&O: Negative.

‪Sentiment: Neutral.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,331.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11301/11271.

Medium Term: 11101.

Long Term: 10,501.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11457/11577.

Medium Term: 11707/11857.

Long Term: 12,251.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11271-11411.

Medium Term: 11101-11901.

Long Term: 10501-12251.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK

Intraday: Pessimism still on track, but outlook could improve if Nifty holds above 11271 mark.

Medium Term: Neutral.

Long Term: Neutral.

Our call of the day suggests that Dalal Street will continue to underperform and amidst this backdrop makes sense to keep books light with a couple of short positions on. We suspect, this market has much work to do to be on the bullish side again, so the preferred strategy is to wait it out. Investors will do good to preserve capital during the down-trending times like these.

Always remember that cash is a position and even if we see a rally today, going all in long is not advisable until we have closed in bullish territory and confirming to the upside the following day.

Technically speaking, the make-or-break intraday support seen at 11271 mark. If Nifty moves below the 11271 mark then Dalal Street has nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. Confirmation of strength only above Nifty 11457 mark.

Our chart of the day suggests establishing short position in stocks like PAGE INDUSTRIES and UNION BANK OF INDIA with interweek perspective.

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

This morning, we have positive signs from worldwide stock markets!

Overnight, Wall Street was seen chugging ahead on reports that President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats have reached a budget deal. Europe was seen zooming on hopes that the European Central Bank will signal further easing measures when its policy makers meet on Thursday. Asia is in green and buoying investors sentiments are global optimism for stocks on hopes of reduced trade tension between US-China.

The big question: Will the upbeat signs at global stock markets lift optimism at Dalal Street as well?.

Honestly speaking, Indian stock market are unlikely to participate in the global market rally on account of poor domestic cues. The negative takeaway is that FIIs were net sellers in all trading sessions since July 2nd and have sold to the tune of Rs. 10574 crores, their highest outflow in 2019.

Pessimism still on track, but outlook could improve if Nifty holds above 11271 mark. All eyes will be on Reliance Industries which had declined nearly 1% in yesterday's trade to close at Rs. 1273. RIL has announced Aramco talks on refinery stake sale to halt.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilver on Tuesday reported a 15% increased in its June quarter net profit, driven by higher revenue and a fall in raw material cost. Total revenue from sale of products and domestic consumer business grew 7% in the reporting quarter.

Also the street will react to Engineering and construction major Larsen (L&T) Q1 which reported 21% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,472.58 crore for June quarter. Strong all-round growth has been registered on all key performance parameters.

Earnings are underway at Dalal Street. the big names and the numbers to trickle-in today and this week are:

• Wednesday: Asian Paints, Bharti InfraTel, Canara Bnk, Crompton Greaves Consumers, GE&TD, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IDFC First Bank, Intellect Design, Jubliant Food, Maharashtra Scooter, Oberoi Realty, PI Industries, Quess Corp, Reliance Nippon Life, SIS India, Shritam Transport Finance, Syndicate Bank, Syngene International, Tejas Network, Tube Investment and V-Guard.

Outlook for Wednesday: Nifty's key support seen at 11271 mark.