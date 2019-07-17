Good Morning & Welcome to Wednesday's trading action at Dalal Street, dated 17th July 2019.

SGX Nifty in early action is indicating that Dalal Street in today's trade will struggle to hold last two days gains. Blame it to President Donald Trump's latest comment about trade, saying there’s "a long way to go" before the U.S. and China reach a deal.

But the good news for our stock markets is that Oil prices slides on the prospect of easing geopolitical risk.

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW (-23, 27336)

NASDAQ (-35, 8223)

SGX NIFTY (-23, 11625)

NIKKEI (-137, 21398)

HANG SENG (-149, 28470)

BOVESPA (-27, 103775)

OIL (-3, $57.72)

GOLD (-3, $1408)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Negative.

FII: Negative.

DII: Positive.

F&O: Neutral.

‪Sentiment: Neutral.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,663.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11591/11521.

Medium Term: 11,471/11281.

Long Term: 10,751.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11707/11797.

Medium Term: 11841/11939.

Long Term: 12,501.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11627-11727.

Medium Term: 11287-12105.

Long Term: 10751-12501.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK

Intraday: Positive.

Medium Term: Neutral.

Long Term: Positive.

Our call of the day suggests that the sell buttons are unlikely get activated.

We say so because of hints of economic stimulus out of China should be helping out and most importantly, bullish traders are likely to take Fed's Chief Jerome Powell's recent message as license to buy all stocks.

Digging deeper, Jerome Powell's telegraphed wired message is hinting rate cuts on July 31st.

Technically, hurdles for Nifty at 11797-11839 zone while downside nicely supported at 11471 mark. Short covering could be the theme for the day.

Meanwhile our chart of the day suggests establishing long positions in stocks like RELIANCE INDUSTRIES, BATA & VOLTAS with interweek perspective.

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

Now here are the other catalysts catching our attention this Wednesday morning:

• FIIs were again net sellers in Tuesday's trade to the tune of 445 crores.

• Suzlon defaults on bond payments worth $172 million.

• Creditors' committee of Jet Airways to vote on $10-million interim funding. Voting will take place tomorrow i:e on Thursday.

• At his last AGM, Azim Premji talks about four areas where Wipro's future lies: Digital, Cloud, Engineering Services and cyber security.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment: IDBI, RELCAP, RELINFRA.

• Q1 results to trickle in on Wednesday: Wipro, Yes Bank, Mindtree, DFM Foods, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Tata Elxsi.

• Now before we end, lets analyze stocks which came out with their Q1 yesterday.

• DCB Bank Q1: Profit grew at 16.6% to Rs 81.1 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore and NII rises 11.7% to Rs 304.7 crore versus Rs 272.9 crore YoY; gross NPA at 1.96% versus 1.84% and net NPA at 0.81% versus 0.65% QoQ. Technically, DCB BANK appears positive with long term perspective with upside targets at 263-275 zone.

• MCX Q1: Consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 7.3 crore (There was an exceptional loss of Rs 23.8 crore in Q1FY19), revenue rises 9.1% to Rs 79.4 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore YoY. Technically, the make-or-break support are at 781 mark.

Outlook for Wednesday: We like RIL.