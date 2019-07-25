Good Morning & Welcome to Thursday's trading action at Dalal Street, dated 25th July 2019

Dalal Street is setting up for a volatile session and investors need to brace for sharp up-and-down movements primarily as F&O July series contracts expire today.

As per reports, North Korea launches two projectiles,

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW (-79, 27270)

NASDAQ (+70, 8321)

SGX NIFTY (+25, 11297)

NIKKEI (+75, 21785)

HANG SENG (+40, 28565)

BOVESPA (+415, 104120)

OIL (+0.17, $56.05)

GOLD (-1, $1423)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Positive.

FII: Negative.

DII: Positive.

F&O: Negative.

‪Sentiment: Negative.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,271.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11121/11001.

Medium Term: 10901.

Long Term: 10,501.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11411/11527.

Medium Term: 11707/11857.

Long Term: 12,251.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11201-11341.

Medium Term: 11101-11731.

Long Term: 10501-12251.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK:

Intraday: Volatile.

Medium Term: Neutral.

Long Term: Neutral.

Our call of the day suggests that the clouds are getting darker and darker at Dalal Street especially after IMF cut India's growth outlook for 2019.

The negative takeaway at the time of writing is that the drop in benchmark Nifty has no end in sight. Looks like "The Bears Who Came to Town Would Not Go Away soon".

Blame it to negative catalysts like:

1. The ongoing earning seasons is mixed.

2. Deficit in cumulative rainfall.

3. The most important is that the government comes out with a resolution of not taxing the super rich which they had imposed in budget.

Digging deeper, the FIIs have been also been net sellers in all trading sessions since July 2nd and have sold to the tune of Rs. 12394 crores, their highest outflow in 2019.

Technically speaking, the recent sequence of lower high/low is intact on Nifty charts. Nifty is also now trading below its 200-EMA (exponential moving average) which was placed at 11,297 mark. Immediate downside risk now shifts to Nifty's 200 DMA (day moving average) at 11,127 zone.

Option data suggests that Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strike price while maximum Call OI is at 11,400 followed by 11,300 strike.

Our chart of the day suggests establishing short position in stocks like UNION BANK OF INDIA, MUTHOOTH FINANCE and INDIA BULLS HOUSING FINANCE with interweek perspective..

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

Commanding attention in today's trade would be

1. European Central Bank's meeting where President Mario Draghi is widely expected to lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut, and possibly further action, later this year.

2. Also on spotlight would be next round of US-China trade talks which will be held next week in Shanghai.

3. Eye on Q1 earnings: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, Ambuja Cements, Biocon, Bajaj Finserv.

Bottom-line: F&O July series expiry takes center stage as volatility will be hallmark at Dalal Street. There is again a possibility that the benchmarks in today's session could again wobble. Pessimism still on track, and it looks like Dalal Street will extend losses for the sixth consecutive session.

Outlook for Thursday: Escalator up, elevator down!