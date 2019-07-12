Good Morning & Welcome to Friday's trading action at Dalal Street, dated 12th July 2019.

Overnight, healthy gains were witnessed at Wall Street as Dow Jones hits 27,000 milestone. The S&P 500 too ended at a record high, just shy of the 3000 mark. Markets expect an interest rate cut at July’s Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed meets later this month on July 30–31.

7 AM GLOBAL UPDATE:

DOW (+228, 27088)

NASDAQ (-7, 8196)

SGX NIFTY (-14, 11568)

NIKKEI (-38, 21605)

HANG SENG (+19, 28451)

BOVESPA (-670, 105146)

OIL (+0.37, $60.57)

GOLD (+4, $1411)

SUCCESSFUL INVESTING IS ANTICIPATING THE TRENDS OF:

Global: Positive.

FII: Negative.

DII: Positive.

F&O: Neutral.

‪Sentiment: Neutral.

NIFTY’s CRUCIAL LEVELS:

Nifty’s CURRENT MARKET PRICE: 11,583.

Nifty’s SUPPORT:

Intraday: 11511/11471.

Medium Term: 11,287/11101.

Long Term: 10,751.

Nifty’s RESISTANCE:

Intraday: 11661/11797.

Medium Term: 11939/12107.

Long Term: 12,501.

Nifty’s RANGE:

Intraday: 11501-11645.

Medium Term: 11287-12105.

Long Term: 10751-12501.

Nifty’s OUTLOOK

Intraday: Sell on early strength.

Medium Term: Neutral.

Long Term: Positive.

Our call of the day which suggests that morning session at Dalal Street to be dominated by bears. But we suspect, bulls may regroup and aim to close in green.

Technically, hurdles for Nifty seen at 11661 mark. Key support seen at 11471 mark.

Our chart of the day suggests establishing short position in stocks like M&M FINANCIAL, EICHER MOTORS, SRI RAM TRANSPORT FINANCE & UNION BANK OF INDIA with interweek perspective.

IMPORTANT THEMES FOR THE DAY:

This Friday morning, the good news for the bulls camp is that overnight the Dow Jones index did hit the 27,000 mark for the first time ever — primarily on hopes of an interest rate cut later this month.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited uncertainties about U.S-China trade issues and the global economy as threats to US economic growth.

Well, that cements market bets for easing at July’s Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed meets later this month on July 30–31, so the street will have answers then as to will they or won’t they cut rates.

The big question for the day?

Will there be 'Dovish Gains' for Dalal Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell upped investors’ expectations for a interest-rate cut OR Dalal Street will shrugged off the optimism?

Well, to start with, despite overnight optimism at Wall Street, SGX Nifty is signaling a sluggish start as denting sentiments on backdrop are three key negative catalysts:

1. Oil prices have risen above $60 a barrel.

2. FIIs were again net sellers in Thursday's trade to the tune of 316.86 crores.

3. On the trade front, President Donald Trump tweeted that China is "letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great farmers that they said they would."

Meanwhile, commanding attention would be talks between India and the United States aimed at resolving the recent trade tensions between the two countries against the backdrop of President Trump’s remarks on high Indian trade tariffs.

The street will also keep a close eye on the Q1 results to trickle in today:

• IndusInd Bank Limited

• Infosys Limited

• The Karnataka Bank Limited

Amongst economic data to trickle in today are the data for industrial production for May and CPI inflation for June will be released on July 12 after market hours.

Outlook for Friday: Establish short positions on any early strength.