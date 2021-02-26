Gamezy: Is it the best platform for Fantasy Cricket?

Currently, fantasy cricket is on the rise. It has taken cricket fans by storm. Thousands of fans have found a way to earn money through fantasy cricket.

If you have good knowledge of cricket and the urge to earn some extra money, then fantasy cricket is for you. It is one of the best ways to generate income through cricket.

In fantasy cricket, you get the chance to create your fantasy team and win cash prizes. All you need is a reliable fantasy platform to get you started.

You will come across many fantasy cricket apps in the market. But if you are looking for the best one, you should check out Gamezy. This is an online fantasy cricket platform trusted by millions. To know more about Gamezy, you should give this article a read.

About Gamezy

Gamezy is an online fantasy cricket app developed for playing fantasy cricket. It is one of the top fantasy cricket apps out there. Whether you are a first-timer or a regular player, everyone can reap equal benefits from the app.

To start with, it comes with an easy-to-use interface which makes it easier for you to handle it. Besides, it offers many other features that you will love. The app already has over 20 lakh downloads.

Unlike other apps, it is safe and trusted. It offers huge cash prizes and several different matches to choose from. Besides, fantasy cricket, you can also play rummy, poker, and other interesting games on the platform.

Benefits Of Using Gamezy App

As already mentioned once, Gamezy offers several benefits to its players. If you are using the app for the first time, you should check out the pointers once.

● Play during game

If you missed the chance to join a match at the beginning, no worries because Gamezy allows you to play during the game as well. You can play 2nd inning and live fantasy every five overs. This is something that you will not find on other fantasy cricket apps.

● More than fantasy cricket

Gamezy is not just meant for fantasy cricket. But you can also play other games like poker and rummy on the platform.

● 15 minutes distribution

Unlike other fantasy apps, Gamezy doesn’t keep you waiting to collect your winnings. If you win the match, you will get your winnings within 15 minutes of the match's end.

● Available in 8 languages

The app can be used in 8 different languages. This means you can play fantasy cricket in your language. For players, this is a convenient option.

● Fast withdrawal

Gamezy app allows for faster withdrawals through IMPS. To make things easier, they also offer PayTm withdrawal to players.

● Missions and leader boards

You can try your luck in the personalised missions provided by the app. This gives you a chance to appear on the leader board and win exciting prizes.

Thus, Gamezy fantasy app is one of the best fantasy cricket apps on the market. If you are new to fantasy cricket and don’t know where to start, you should go for Gamezy without any second thoughts.