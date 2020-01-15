Do You Know all the Earring Categories?

If there is one piece of jewellery that can transform the simplest of look, it is the earrings. One little addition to your outfit and it’s like it takes a new birth. There are so many different types of earring styles to choose from; colourful tassels, to ear cuffs, to studs, to oversized hoops to chandelier style. There is one for every mood.

Choosing the right earring does not have to be that difficult if you have some idea about the various types that are available in the market. This list below should be of help the next time you can’t decide which one to lay your hands on!

● Tassel Earrings – one of the chicest and statement making type of earring that there is are the tassel earrings. Available in a variety of sizes, shapes, colours and material, these earrings amp up the entire look of any outfit.

● Hoops – if the saying, the bigger the better, was written for something, it was for hoops. They have been around for years now and are here to stay. A simple gold or silver hoop, or one with danglers or pearls have the power to transform any outfit. They complement every outfit so well and are an absolute must have in every girl’s earring collection!

● Studs – for a fool proof look, you can never go wrong with a pair of classic studs. They are chic, elegant and elude so much of power. These gold stud designs are perfect for any Indian outfit and can be worn on any occasion. The next time there is a function or festival and you are feeling too lazy to step out of the house to buy new earrings for your outfit, check out these diamond stud earrings online.

● Chandelier Earrings – when you are looking at rocking that royal look, then search no further than for chandelier earrings. These cascading shoulder dusters are straight off the runway and instantly make a style statement when paired right. They give a very edgy and fashionista vibe and is sure to turn a lot of heads!

● Ear Cuffs – for the ones who are not afraid to experiment a little and love getting compliments, ear cuffs are your best friend. They are generally worn on only one ear but can also be worn on both for a bolder statement. From over the top ones to very simple and elegant ones, these dainty climbers and ear jackets are here to stay.

● Ball Drop Earrings – if you are bored for tassel and are looking for another similar alternative, then the ball drop earring is what you should look for next while shopping. They are very playful and chic, and can go from daytime look to a night-time look quite effortlessly.

● Geometric Earrings – when you are looking to take a break from the bling and the drama, then these minimalistic geometric design earrings are the way to go. They give a very refined and classy look, along with being chic and artsy to some extent.

● Linear Drop Earrings – for the ones who like to keep it long, then these linear drop earrings are perfect. They come in a variety of designs, colours lengths and shapes. Ranging from minimalistic to stone studded, there is something for everyone looking at owning these.

The best part about all these earrings are that they go extremely well with both Indian and western outfits! It is all about knowing how to mix and match and wear them with the right outfit. Do not be afraid to experiment sometimes and step out in style!